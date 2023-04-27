Shop Local
TAMIU to hold symphonic band concert

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Texas A&M International University is inviting music lovers to a series of free concerts that you won’t want to miss.

The festivities will start on Thursday with a senior art show starting at 5 p.m. on the second floor of the TAMIU arts center.

Then on Friday there will be a 6:30 percussion recital and at 8 p.m. there’s a senior percussion recital.

Conductor Dr. James Moyer is inviting the community to TAMIU’s Symphonic band concert.

It will take place at the TAMIU Fine and Performing Arts Center this Saturday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Dr. Moyer says high school students from five different high schools will join the band.

While the concert is free and open to the public, donations are encouraged for student scholarships.

For more information call 956-326-3044.

