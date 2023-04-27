Texas homeless shelter sees an influx of migrants

EL PASO, TX . (CNN) - A homeless shelter near the U.S. Mexico Border in El Paso is seeing a massive influx of migrants.

The facility is now over capacity and hundreds of people are camping outside in the parking lot.

More than 300 migrants arrived at the center on Wednesday.

John Martin, the deputy director for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless said they started coming Tuesday and are now at capacity and in serious demand for services.

The city wants to avoid scenes like this, so officials are preparing schools elsewhere to shelter migrants to avoid having them on the streets.

However, some neighbors are not happy about it and are concerned with the lack of communication from the city.

Neighbors say last December they witnessed the schools filling up with migrants near their neighborhood and were never contacted by the city on the security protocols taking place.

The Opportunity Center said demand for services has doubled and they are asking the community for food donations.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.