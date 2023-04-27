UISD officials say Aquatic Center has been a success since its inception

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been a year since the United Independent School District (UISD) Aquatic Center opened its doors, welcoming students to an ocean of education and fun.

Now, school officials are saying it’s all been a success and are looking forward to the summer months as well as another year of water education.

When the Aquatic Center opened in April 2022, it debuted a combination of pro-level swimming pools and lanes which are equipped with video and audio technology and displays.

The school district dove into its natatory journey with the introduction of the “United We Swim” program for second-grade students. UISD director of athletics, Bobby Cruz said, ”When the second graders walk in here for the first time, they’re just amazed at the size of the facility. When we put them in the small pool, the learning pool, and then they get to go to the big pool when they’re big boys and girls when they’re older.” He added, “We start them off young and hopefully pique their interest, teaching them how to survive first. If they’re not playing football, basketball, or other sport, then swimming or diving is a sport for them.”

According to school officials, the Aquatic Center has opened the door to more than 40 UISD swimming and diving programs for more than 3,000 students.

