U.S. announces new actions to manage regional migration

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Biden administration announced plans to establish immigration processing centers throughout Latin America to help slow down the number of migrants coming to the U.S.

The regional processing centers in Guatemala and Colombia should be up and running in the coming weeks according to senior administration officials. The officials said additional details will be announced in the coming weeks about how many centers they will set up as they negotiate with additional countries.

The migration centers are part of an effort to try to prevent thousands of people from making the journey to the southern border when Title 42 restrictions end on May 11.

Title 8 will go back into effect and this will mean an expedited removal for migrants and there will be increased consequences for those who don’t use legal pathways. There will be more CBP-one appointments and more alternatives to detention for migrants.

The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas called on Congress to provide additional resources to cover the funding shortfall. ”We are surging resources to the border, but we cannot do everything we need to do until Congress provides the needed resources and reforms. We call on Congress to provide the resources we need to continue our work. We stand ready to work with Congress to pass desperately-needed reform to our immigration and asylum system,” said Mayorkas.

You can learn more about the new border policies by clicking here.

For more headlines. click here.

