Westbound Loop 20 ramp to World Trade Bridge closing for two weeks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - People who drive through the Mines Road area will be seeing some changes starting Monday, May 1 at 7 a.m.

The I-69 Loop 20 westbound ramp towards World Trade Bridge will be closed. It’s an experiment of sorts to see if the change will improve how traffic flows in that area, which has often been a source of complaints.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said they will be monitoring traffic levels now and also during the closure to see if it has an impact. Raul Leal with TxDOT said, ”This is something that’s a collective project. A lot of the Mines Road Coalition made up of business owners, the City of Laredo, different entities have come into agreement for TxDOT to close that ramp so we can still get the flow of traffic into World Trade Bridge while getting a better flow of traffic for this section of 1472 north of Loop 20.” He added, “As you know, there’s a lot of traffic. People can’t get into businesses and cross streets very easily. So, we’re hoping that that will ease that long queue of traffic and still, at the same time, give the commercial motor vehicles going into Mexico the opportunity to get there in about the same amount of time.”

This pilot project will be taking place over the span of two weeks.

