City of Laredo to hold country concert in the park

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department is hosting another concert in the park this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 29 at Father McNaboe Park at located at 201 Zebu Court.

The theme for the concert will be country music.

Local bands such as the Ricky Ram Band and Kix Garcia Band will take the stage on Saturday.

You are encouraged to bring your own chairs and blankets to the event.

