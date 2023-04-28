Congressman Henry Cuellar, Laredo Mayor address expiration of Title 42

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The clock is ticking on Title 42, and the Laredo Sector Border Patrol and non-governmental organizations are preparing for the possibility of a migrant surge.

It’s been nearly two years since Laredo saw a surge of migrants that ended with taxpayers footing the bill to bus them out of the city.

The Laredo Sector Border Patrol consists of eight stations, all of Laredo, Zapata, Hebbronville, Cotulla and Freer.

While other neighboring borders are bracing for a surge; anticipating family units to cross through their area, the demographic of migrants coming into the Laredo Sector is different.

“Historically Laredo has been the second lowest, next to west Texas. So Laredo is very low and about 94 percent of people that come into Laredo are single, male adults from Mexico,” said Congressman Henry Cuellar.

According to Cuellar, it’s up to the criminal organizations who determine which border certain groups of migrants cross.

With the end of Title 42 approaching in less than two weeks, Cuellar believes the Laredo Sector could experience a different impact.

“Are we expecting to see a surge in the Laredo area? Most likely than not. We are not going to see it,” said Cuellar.

With a processing center in south Laredo, the Gateway City will help other areas who will be hit by the surge.

“The Laredo Border Patrol Chief of the Valley will send folks here and other places will send them. So Laredo because we don’t have a lot of crossings, we will get them from other places,” said Cuellar.

There are two non-governmental organizations or NGO’s that work with migrants in Laredo such as Catholic Charities and the Holding Institute.

City of Laredo Mayor, Dr. Victor Trevino said efforts will be made to help both locations.

“We have to be prepared, Chief Heard from the fire department being the EMC will direct this, there will be an effort to have more personnel at the NGO’s and areas in the city that will allocate these migrants,” said Dr. Trevino.

Only time will tell if the laredo sector will experience a surge after the policy ends but city and federal officials say they are not taking chances.

Congressman Cuellar said with the house passing the debt limit, it’s unclear at this time how it would impact Homeland Security and the funding they need to secure the border.

