‘Juntos for Better Health’ program shares mental health advantages of gardening

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The spring season is here and a program in Laredo is inviting everyone to get busy in the garden.

The City of Laredo Health Department has a program that focuses on mental health called, ‘Juntos for Better Health’.

The program welcomes residents to spend time at their garden as a hobby and a way to improve their mental health.

Medical data has shown gardening lowers stress levels and lightens a person’s mood.

One Laredo resident said she enjoys planting seeds and cooking with produces she grows.

“I really enjoy gardening because it’s very relaxing,” said San Juanita Caballero. “I do gardening also because I started planting tomatoes and onions and typically we can use that also for cooking so you also save money on produce and you can use of course for cooking but aside from that your mental health is taken care of.”

There are two gardens everyone is invited to use.

One is at the City of Laredo Health Department and the second is at the Santa Rita Community Center.

Officials provide supplies and seeds to those who participate.

