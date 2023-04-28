Shop Local
‘The Kardashians’ season 3 trailer, Sofia Richie’s wedding, Coachella weekend two and Glen Powell & Sydney Sweeney rumors

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls burn through some headlines heading into the weekend (8:18-29:10) and talk in-depth about topics like ‘The Kardashians’ juicy season 3 trailer (29:10-38:23), Sofia Richie’s star-studded wedding (38:23-41:57), Coachella weekend two (41:57-47:17) and the cheating rumors surrounding Glen Powell & Sydney Sweeney (47:17-53:29).

