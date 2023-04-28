Keep your pets save during severe weather

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - With the high probably of rain that the Laredo area is expected to see, animal experts are reminding pet owners that they need to treat their pets with special care.

The thunder, lightning, hail, and even possible flooding could be scary and even harmful to our pets in some cases.

In the event that we experience severe weather, Cynthia Gutierrez with the Laredo Animal Protective Society said that it’s important to make sure our pets are hunkered down to prevent them from getting lost or injured.

“We do recommend however if it’s possible to bring your pets inside, that is the best thing to do if they are outside, make sure your gate is locked so they don’t get out that there’s no way for them to dig a hole if they do get scared,” said Gutierrez. “If you have them inside even if they’re not used to being inside, you can get a kennel that’s an appropriate size for the dog.”

Gutierrez adds it’s also important to provide your pets with either a favorite blanket or chew toy to keep them comfortable during the storm.

