Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Keep your pets save during severe weather

(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - With the high probably of rain that the Laredo area is expected to see, animal experts are reminding pet owners that they need to treat their pets with special care.

The thunder, lightning, hail, and even possible flooding could be scary and even harmful to our pets in some cases.

In the event that we experience severe weather, Cynthia Gutierrez with the Laredo Animal Protective Society said that it’s important to make sure our pets are hunkered down to prevent them from getting lost or injured.

“We do recommend however if it’s possible to bring your pets inside, that is the best thing to do if they are outside, make sure your gate is locked so they don’t get out that there’s no way for them to dig a hole if they do get scared,” said Gutierrez. “If you have them inside even if they’re not used to being inside, you can get a kennel that’s an appropriate size for the dog.”

Gutierrez adds it’s also important to provide your pets with either a favorite blanket or chew toy to keep them comfortable during the storm.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Catholic school employee charged with improper relationship with a student
Former Catholic school employee charged with improper relationship with a student
Death investigation underway in downtown Laredo
Death investigation underway in downtown Laredo
Juan Humberto Zuazua, 37.
Man wanted in connection to Laredo’s third homicide
Laredo Police release identity of victim found dead in downtown Laredo home
Laredo Police release identity of victim found dead in downtown Laredo home
U.S. Marine Jackson Forringer died during a training exercise Thursday, officials said.
Officials: 20-year-old Marine dies during training exercise

Latest News

FBI agents search home on San Dario
FBI agents search home on San Dario
Severe weather alert for Laredo and Webb County area
Severe weather alert issued for Laredo and Webb County area
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Laredo woman accused of leaving children alone to go to the gym arrested
L&F Distributors announce ‘Fiesta’ themed Christmas Parade for 2023
L&F Distributors announce ‘Fiesta’ themed Christmas Parade for 2023