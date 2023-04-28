Shop Local
Laredo woman accused of leaving children alone to go to the gym arrested

Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Ana Angeles Leon, 25(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A woman is facing charges for allegedly leaving her two children unsupervised to go to the gym.

Laredo Police arrested 25-year-old Ana Angeles Leon and charged her with child endangerment.

On Thursday, authorities received a call from a concerned neighbor at around 9 p.m. saying that they heard cries coming from an apartment.

Officers arrived at the scene and found two kids ages eight and five home alone without adult supervision.

When police asked where their parents were, one child said the father was at work and their mom had just went to the gym.

Jose Espinoza with the Laredo Police Department reminds parents that it is against the law to leave young children alone.

“The adults need to remember that it is against the law and it is a crime to leave children unattended, even if they think they’re asleep but um accidents can happen that can possibly lead to injuries of children if they are left alone,” said Espinoza.

Leon was charged with child endangerment and taken to the Webb County Jail.

