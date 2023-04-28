Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Police: 87-year-old killed in Walmart parking lot after driver backs out of parking spot

Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck...
Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck by a vehicle.(WTOC)
By WTOC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A woman has died in Georgia after she was hit by a car in a parking lot.

The Rincon Police Department reports that an elderly woman was killed in a Walmart parking lot after she was hit by a vehicle.

Police identified the victim as 87-year-old Beulah Miller. Authorities said a car was backing out of a parking space when she was hit.

The woman was struck at a low speed, but she did not survive her injuries, authorities said.

According to Rincon police, traffic investigators with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation.

A spokesperson for Walmart provided the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident at our Rincon store. We’ll continue working closely with law enforcement as they investigate the incident, and we refer further questions to them.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Catholic school employee charged with improper relationship with a student
Former Catholic school employee charged with improper relationship with a student
Death investigation underway in downtown Laredo
Death investigation underway in downtown Laredo
Juan Humberto Zuazua, 37.
Man wanted in connection to Laredo’s third homicide
Laredo Police release identity of victim found dead in downtown Laredo home
Laredo Police release identity of victim found dead in downtown Laredo home
U.S. Marine Jackson Forringer died during a training exercise Thursday, officials said.
Officials: 20-year-old Marine dies during training exercise

Latest News

The free concert is on Saturday, April 29, 2023
City of Laredo to hold country concert in the park
Police in Illinois say they have arrested Jack Blanke for having sexual contact with a horse.
Man arrested for having sexual contact with horse, deputies say
PD RESIGNATION LETTERS
OYS PD RESIGNATION LETTERS
State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, alone on the house floor stands in protest as...
Montana latest to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors
AHEC to hold food distribution event at Border Flea Market
AHEC to hold food distribution event at Border Flea Market