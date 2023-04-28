Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Police: Teacher ‘grazed’ after gun fired in Tennessee school

Knox County Schools officials said that West High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
By Carissa Simpson and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A teacher at a high school in Tennessee was grazed by a bullet or bullet fragment after a gun was fired inside a classroom, according to police.

The incident happened on Friday at West High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

According to their preliminary report, Knoxville police said it appears that the gun was inside a student’s backpack.

Knoxville police confirmed that there were no serious injuries.

They also reported the student is in custody and the gun is accounted for.

Further details on the incident have not been disclosed at this time.

Knox County Schools official Carly Harrington told WVLT News the school was placed on lockdown and dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Catholic school employee charged with improper relationship with a student
Former Catholic school employee charged with improper relationship with a student
Death investigation underway in downtown Laredo
Death investigation underway in downtown Laredo
Juan Humberto Zuazua, 37.
Man wanted in connection to Laredo’s third homicide
U.S. Marine Jackson Forringer died during a training exercise Thursday, officials said.
Officials: 20-year-old Marine dies during training exercise
Laredo Police investigating fatal hit and run accident on Lafayette
Laredo Police release identity of hit and run victim

Latest News

Air Force players touch the eagle on the Commander in Chief's trophy following an NCAA college...
LIVE: Biden to present Air Force team with football trophy
FILE - An American Ethanol label is shown on a NASCAR race car gas tank at Texas Motor Speedway...
EPA allows gasoline with higher ethanol blend during summer
Dale Stewart, 54, was arrested Thursday evening.
Man accused of placing explosive devices on roads in N.H.
Tributes hang on a fence outside of Club Q Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo....
Colorado governor signs 4 gun control bills after massacre
L&F Distributors announce ‘Fiesta’ themed Christmas Parade for 2023
L&F Distributors announce ‘Fiesta’ themed Christmas Parade for 2023