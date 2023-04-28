Shop Local
Regional Hispanic Contractors Association holds fall prevention training

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In an effort to promote a culture and workplace where everyone feels safe, the Regional Hispanic Contractors Association held its second annual “Day of the Construction Worker.”

According to the group, Texas is the number one state for worker fatalities.

During a training in both English and Spanish, the organization focused on “Fall hazards” and reinforced the importance of “Fall prevention.”

“Nobody should have to die for the job, but if we don’t watch out for ourselves or for each other, these things do happen,” said Roosevelt Shavers with OSHA. “One of the things I always like to tell people is to make sure you don’t entrust your safety and your protection to anyone who doesn’t care for it as much as you do.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 378 of the 986 construction fatalities were caused by falls from elevation.

If you need more information on workplace safety, you can contact the Occupational Safety and Health Administration at 1-800-321-6742.

