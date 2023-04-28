Shop Local
Rio Bravo home damaged in house fire

By Alex Cano
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIO BRAVO, TX (KGNS) - Residents in Rio Bravo woke up to discover a house on fire.

Emergency crews responded to the 1800 block of Margarita for a building in flames.

When they arrived, they found a home completely covered in flames.

Fortunately, the house was empty during the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

