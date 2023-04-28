Shop Local
Severe weather alert issued for Laredo and Webb County area

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo area is expected to see strong winds of up to 75 mph and possible hail Friday evening and into Saturday morning.

We are expecting a 40 percent chance of rain that will only increase as we head into evening.

By 10 p.m. expect an 81 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms.

According to Richard Heatwave, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Dimmit County northward until 9 p.m.

A watch further south including our area is likely to be issued later in the evening.

He says that he expects heavy rain between 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. that will bring high wind gusts and possible hail.

The Laredo Fire Department is advising motorists to only travel if necessary.

If you find yourself in the middle of a high wind gust, take shelter next to a building or under a shelter.

Fire officials also urge residents to watch out for flying debris on the roadways.

If you are driving remember to turnaround don’t drown and if you are in dire need of assistance, call 911.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

