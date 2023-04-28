Summer day to stormy night

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning warm and humid in the 70s with partly sunny skies this morning .

Summer feeling today with plenty of sunshine a high of 96 with southerly winds 8-11 MPH.

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible for Webb County this evening into early Saturday morning as a cold front moves through the area.

Best chances for showers and storms are between 7PM and 2AM.

The main threat of these storms are hail and damaging winds.

By sunrise Saturday we should be rain free with cooler and drier air filtering into the area. Windy conditions will continue for Saturday with sunny skies a high of 81.

Next week southeast winds return making it feel humid once again , with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and highs in the low 90s.

