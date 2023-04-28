Shop Local
Vehicle goes up in flames on Loop 20 Thursday night

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A vehicle goes up in flames on the southbound lane of Loop 20 Thursday night.

The incident was reported at around 11 p.m. at the 5100 block of Bob Bullock Loop.

Officials with the Laredo Fire Department arrived at the scene and found a four-door Sedan full engulfed in flames.

Firefighters battled the flames and managed to extinguish the fire without injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

