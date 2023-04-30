Shop Local
Hot and Dry Monday, More Humid by Tuesday

By Richard Berler
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hot air from the Mexican Plateau is arriving aloft, and will help raise temperatures into the mid to high 90′s Monday afternoon. The sun will shine through thin cirrus clouds high above. A shallow layer of humid gulf air will begin to return to our area on Tuesday with more clouds and a chance of scattered showers later in the week. Rising air with a weak ripple in the upper level wind flow could produce a scattered shower Tuesday, I will watch.

FBI agents search home on San Dario
A four vehicle accident ends with eight people injured along I-35.
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Man Dies After a Trailer Box Allegedly Collapses
Laredo Police release identity of victim found dead in downtown Laredo home
The week ahead starts with windy days and ends with low but steady chances of thunderstorms.
Severe weather alert issued for Laredo and Webb County area
Sunny and humid then isolated to scattered thunderstorms tonight.
