Hot and Dry Monday, More Humid by Tuesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hot air from the Mexican Plateau is arriving aloft, and will help raise temperatures into the mid to high 90′s Monday afternoon. The sun will shine through thin cirrus clouds high above. A shallow layer of humid gulf air will begin to return to our area on Tuesday with more clouds and a chance of scattered showers later in the week. Rising air with a weak ripple in the upper level wind flow could produce a scattered shower Tuesday, I will watch.

