KGNS Saturday First Weather Alert

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A dry Saturday brings windy condition with gusts reaching up to 30 miles per hour.

Dew points are back in the drier side ranging from 30 to 40 in Laredo.

Clouds are gone after Friday night’s storm and have gone into the Gulf of Mexico and towards Georgia.

Showers brought cooler temperatures to South Texas. Laredo having a low of 58 for Saturday night.

The week ahead starts with windy days and ends with low but steady chances of thunderstorms.

