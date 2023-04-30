Shop Local
KGNS Saturday First Weather Alert

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A dry Saturday brings windy condition with gusts reaching up to 30 miles per hour.

Dew points are back in the drier side ranging from 30 to 40 in Laredo.

Clouds are gone after Friday night’s storm and have gone into the Gulf of Mexico and towards Georgia.

Showers brought cooler temperatures to South Texas. Laredo having a low of 58 for Saturday night.

The week ahead starts with windy days and ends with low but steady chances of thunderstorms.

FBI agents search home on San Dario
Laredo Police release identity of victim found dead in downtown Laredo home
Former Catholic school employee charged with improper relationship with a student
Severe weather alert for Laredo and Webb County area
Sunny and humid then isolated to scattered thunderstorms tonight.
