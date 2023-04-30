Mayor Declares State of Disaster for Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mayor of Laredo Dr. Victor Trevino has declared a state of disaster for the city.

This as the U.S. Border Patrol warned of a significant influx of migrants approaching the border following the end of Title 42.

The statement by the City of Laredo reads as follows.

“Effective on Sunday, April 30, 2023, Mayor Dr. Víctor Treviño has signed a declaration of disaster for the City of Laredo, Texas. The declaration states that the Biden administration has announced the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency on May 11, 2023, possibly ending all use of Title 42 as a mechanism to control the border. The City of Laredo was notified on April 28, 2023, by the U.S. Border Patrol of a significant influx of migrants in Laredo. Therefore, Mayor Dr. Víctor Treviño, determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the process and transfer of the migrants.

The declaration is effective for seven days from the date that it is signed, unless it is continued or renewed by the Laredo City Council.”

“As the Mayor of a border community, we understand our local immigration challenges are intertwined with our bi-national challenges involving immigration reform. With this in mind, it’s imperative that we protect the City of Laredo’s limited resources while balancing the treatment and services available to incoming immigrants. Therefore, the Emergency Declaration is necessary in light of previous experiences and the current and imminent rise of immigrants arriving at our southern border with the expiration of Title 42.” states Mayor Dr. Víctor Treviño.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.