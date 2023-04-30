Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Mayor Declares State of Disaster for Laredo

Mayor of Laredo Dr. Victor Trevino has declared a state of disaster for the city following the...
Mayor of Laredo Dr. Victor Trevino has declared a state of disaster for the city following the end of Title 42.(KGNS)
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mayor of Laredo Dr. Victor Trevino has declared a state of disaster for the city.

This as the U.S. Border Patrol warned of a significant influx of migrants approaching the border following the end of Title 42.

The statement by the City of Laredo reads as follows.

“Effective on Sunday, April 30, 2023, Mayor Dr. Víctor Treviño has signed a declaration of disaster for the City of Laredo, Texas. The declaration states that the Biden administration has announced the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency on May 11, 2023, possibly ending all use of Title 42 as a mechanism to control the border. The City of Laredo was notified on April 28, 2023, by the U.S. Border Patrol of a significant influx of migrants in Laredo. Therefore, Mayor Dr. Víctor Treviño, determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the process and transfer of the migrants.

The declaration is effective for seven days from the date that it is signed, unless it is continued or renewed by the Laredo City Council.”

“As the Mayor of a border community, we understand our local immigration challenges are intertwined with our bi-national challenges involving immigration reform. With this in mind, it’s imperative that we protect the City of Laredo’s limited resources while balancing the treatment and services available to incoming immigrants. Therefore, the Emergency Declaration is necessary in light of previous experiences and the current and imminent rise of immigrants arriving at our southern border with the expiration of Title 42.” states Mayor Dr. Víctor Treviño.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents search home on San Dario
FBI agents search home on San Dario
A four vehicle accident ends with eight people injured along I-35.
Multiple car accident injures eight on I-35
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Laredo woman accused of leaving children alone to go to the gym arrested
Man Dies After a Trailer Box Allegedly Collapses
Man Dies After a Trailer Box Allegedly Collapses
Laredo Police release identity of victim found dead in downtown Laredo home
Laredo Police release identity of victim found dead in downtown Laredo home

Latest News

The week ahead starts with windy days and ends with low but steady chances of thunderstorms.
KGNS Saturday First Weather Alert
Man Dies After a Trailer Box Allegedly Collapses
Man Dies After a Trailer Box Allegedly Collapses
Man Dies After a Trailer Box Allegedly Collapses
Man Dies After a Trailer Box Allegedly Collapses
A four vehicle accident ends with eight people injured along I-35.
Multiple car accident injures eight on I-35