Multiple car accident injures eight on I-35

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A four vehicle accident ends with eight people injured along I-35.

Laredo Fire Department responded to the 5700 block of I-35 for a car accident around 9:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28th.

Fire crews report a total of eight patients were involved. A 67-year-old, a 70-year-old, a 41-year-old, and a 21-year old woman were all transported to Doctor’s Hospital in stable condition.

A 21-year-old man was transported to Laredo Medical Center in stable condition

The other three patients involved refused transport to the hospital.

