Multiple car accident injures eight on I-35

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A four vehicle accident ends with eight people injured along I-35.

Laredo Fire Department responded to the 5700 block of I-35 for a car accident around 9:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28th.

Fire crews report a total of eight patients were involved. A 67-year-old, a 70-year-old, a 41-year-old, and a 21-year old woman were all transported to Doctor’s Hospital in stable condition.

A 21-year-old man was transported to Laredo Medical Center in stable condition

The other three patients involved refused transport to the hospital.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.