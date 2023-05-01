Cool to hot

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Monday morning, nice and cool, a few clouds in the upper 60s.

This afternoon hot and dry with plenty of sunny a high of 97 with southeasterly winds.

Tonight increasing clouds and slightly humid a low of 71.

Tomorrow warm and muggy with cloudy skies dropping temperatures 5 to 10 degrees , a high of 87.

By Tuesday into the weekend southeasterly winds will increase dewpoint making it feel uncomfortable outdoors.

On Thursday through the weekend a slight chance of showers and thunderstorm return.

Friday and Saturday hot and humid highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values approaching105.

Very warm dewpoints will limit lows in the mid to upper 70s Thursday night into the weekend.

Have a great day.

