Humid Gulf Air Returns This Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The desert air that brought low humidity and raised our temperature to 98F is retreating to the west. Humid gulf air will return tonight with low clouds returning to our skies Tuesday morning, and plenty of cumulus during the afternoon. The gulf air and clouds will result in somewhat lower temperatures, possibly under 90F Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Ripples in the upper level wind flow may produce enough rising air for a scattered shower on any day from Thursday through Monday. The best chance of a shower would be late Thursday, and late Sunday and Monday. Details are difficult to see at this stage.

