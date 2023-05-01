Laredo Chamber of Commerce to highlight small businesses this week

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Chamber of Commerce is looking to highlight some of the mom-and-pop shops during National Small Business Week.

Each day this week, the chamber will be visiting a small business in Laredo that they selected randomly and hear how they got their start and see what type of promotions they are offering.

The chamber will then post their information on their social media for the community.

David Dodier, the chair of the small business committee believes that small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, so it’s important to support these entrepreneurs.

“Eighty-five percent of all businesses in the U.S. are small businesses, so it’s the lifeblood of a lot of our economy, so we want to make sure that we highlight all these members who are small businesses and give back to the City of Laredo and let the City of Laredo know who they are so we can just help our economy,” said Dodier.

The chamber will be hosting a small business networking mixer on Thursday evening sponsored by L&F Distributors.

That event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.