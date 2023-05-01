Laredo teen hospitalized following motorcycle accident on Calton and Tesoro

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A teenager remains in serious condition after a motorcycle accident over the weekend.

The Laredo Fire Department responded to the intersection of Calton and Tesoro on Saturday.

When paramedics arrived, they found a 13-year-old lying on the street with multiple injuries.

Paramedics treated him on the scene and transported him to Laredo Medical Center in serious condition.

Laredo Police continue the investigation into how the accident happened.

