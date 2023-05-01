Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo teen hospitalized following motorcycle accident on Calton and Tesoro

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A teenager remains in serious condition after a motorcycle accident over the weekend.

The Laredo Fire Department responded to the intersection of Calton and Tesoro on Saturday.

When paramedics arrived, they found a 13-year-old lying on the street with multiple injuries.

Paramedics treated him on the scene and transported him to Laredo Medical Center in serious condition.

Laredo Police continue the investigation into how the accident happened.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor of Laredo Dr. Victor Trevino has declared a state of disaster for the city following the...
Mayor Declares State of Disaster for Laredo
FBI agents search home on San Dario
FBI agents search home on San Dario
Man Dies After a Trailer Box Allegedly Collapses
Man Dies After a Trailer Box Allegedly Collapses
A four vehicle accident ends with eight people injured along I-35.
Multiple car accident injures eight on I-35
Former Catholic school employee charged with improper relationship with a student
Former Catholic school employee charged with improper relationship with a student

Latest News

Laredo teen hospitalized following motorcycle accident on Calton and Tesoro
Laredo teen hospitalized following motorcycle accident on Calton and Tesoro
Laredo Police investigating homicide
Homicide investigation: Laredo Police investigating fatal stabbing at truck stop
Laredo Police operation nabs two arrests for street racing
Laredo Police operation nabs two arrests for street racing
Laredo Police operation nabs two arrests for street racing
Laredo Police operation nabs two arrests for street racing