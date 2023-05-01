Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Leyendecker Elementary Teacher named ‘KGNS Teacher of the Month’

Leyendecker Elementary Teacher named ‘KGNS Teacher of the Month’
Leyendecker Elementary Teacher named ‘KGNS Teacher of the Month’(KGNS)
By Mindy Casso
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Library time for fifth grade students at Leyendecker Elementary School was interrupted due to a surprise announcement.

Ms. Emely Rizzi has only been teaching for two years and she has already earned the respect of her students and colleagues.

After having received multiple nominations for Teacher of the Month, Emely was awarded $250 to use as she pleases, courtesy of the program’s sponsor, the Tellez Law Firm.

Several of the nominations describe her as caring, supportive, and creative.

“I like to have fun while doing the lessons, so I try to find websites or games where they can actually be learning while having fun and I like to give the students the freedom sometimes to choose their activities and that way they don’t feel like it’s always the teacher’s choice,” said Rizzi.

The ‘KGNS Teacher of the Month’ Program recognizes two teachers each month.

If you’d like to nominate a teacher, click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor of Laredo Dr. Victor Trevino has declared a state of disaster for the city following the...
Mayor Declares State of Disaster for Laredo
FBI agents search home on San Dario
FBI agents search home on San Dario
Man Dies After a Trailer Box Allegedly Collapses
Man Dies After a Trailer Box Allegedly Collapses
Laredo Police investigating fatal stabbing at truck stop
Laredo Police report third homicide case, fourth victim of 2023
A four vehicle accident ends with eight people injured along I-35.
Multiple car accident injures eight on I-35

Latest News

Leyendecker Elementary Teacher named ‘KGNS Teacher of the Month’
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Teen girl injured after being hit by vehicle in south Laredo
Coach Mackey motivates Nixon High School athletes with 2 Words
Coach Mackey motivates Nixon High School athletes with 2 Words
Coach Mackey motivates Nixon High School athletes with 2 Words