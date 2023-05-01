Leyendecker Elementary Teacher named ‘KGNS Teacher of the Month’

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Library time for fifth grade students at Leyendecker Elementary School was interrupted due to a surprise announcement.

Ms. Emely Rizzi has only been teaching for two years and she has already earned the respect of her students and colleagues.

After having received multiple nominations for Teacher of the Month, Emely was awarded $250 to use as she pleases, courtesy of the program’s sponsor, the Tellez Law Firm.

Several of the nominations describe her as caring, supportive, and creative.

“I like to have fun while doing the lessons, so I try to find websites or games where they can actually be learning while having fun and I like to give the students the freedom sometimes to choose their activities and that way they don’t feel like it’s always the teacher’s choice,” said Rizzi.

The ‘KGNS Teacher of the Month’ Program recognizes two teachers each month.

