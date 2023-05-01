Shop Local
Mayor discusses disaster declaration

By Ruben Villarreal
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -On Sunday, April 30, 2023 Mayor Dr. Victor Treviño signed a disaster declaration for the City of Laredo, Texas.

The declaration was signed in anticipation of the possible ending of all use of Title 42 as a mechanism to control the border.

Mayor Treviño made an appearance Monday on KGNS News Today to discuss the declaration.

