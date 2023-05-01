Shop Local
Teen girl injured after being hit by vehicle in south Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A teen girl is injured after reportedly being struck by a vehicle in south Laredo.

The accident happened on Monday at around 4:17 p.m. at the 2600 block of Vicente Street.

Paramedics arrived and found a 16-year-old girl with injuries.

She was transported to LMC in stable condition.

No word at this time if the driver will face any charges.

