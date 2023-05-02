2% increase in funding for Laredo Health Department proposed

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino proposed granting more funds for the Laredo Health Department’s budget, citing the community is medically under-served and suggesting more preventative services would be beneficial.

That’s why he is asking for a 2% increase, which he says is necessary going into the future. ”We’re going into an era where Laredo needs to be in a stage where they have good services and adequate treatment for the people if we’re going to be the largest overall port in the United States. We have to step up our services,” said Mayor Trevino.

Currently, the department gets little more than $3.4 million a year, but some parts of the department are paid through federal funds as a stipend which can come and go.

Council agreed to look over next year’s budget to see if it could grant that 2% increase.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.