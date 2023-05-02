Bulldog’s baseball team ready to start playoff run

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - KGNS is getting ready for the high school baseball playoffs to get underway with a trio of Laredo teams all looking to advance.

We are kick off our coverage at Alexander as the Bulldogs finished as the highest seed from the gateway city coming in second in the district behind Eagle Pass.

The calling card of this year’s Bulldog team has seemingly been their pitching and defense, playing in nine one run games and winning six of those.

The guys at Alexander know that the pitching will be there, but the bats will have to do their part as well if they want to move on to the area round.

“I think we should clutch up, we’ve been leaving runners on a lot of times and if we get that one clutch hit we can pull it off. It’s together as a whole, we have to come in in our groove and trust each other and keep our hits alive and our pitching is going to come in,” said Alexander third baseman Gael Quiroga.

“A lot is expected of us, I know from our coaches, our fans and everybody. I know many people did expect us to be in this position, coming in 2nd but I know with our confidence and everything coming together, we should go far,” said Alexander Pitcher, Andrew De Leon.

The Bulldogs will take on San Antonio Brennan this weekend in a best of three series.

Game one is on Thursday in San Antonio with game two back here at Krueger Field on Friday and if needed, the Bulldogs and Bears will battle over in Robstown.

