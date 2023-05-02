Shop Local
City of Laredo to review requirements listed on job postings

Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino(KGNS)
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council approved to review the City of Laredo job requirements.

This comes after it was brought to the council’s attention that many positions that do not require driving requests applicants to have a driver’s license as a minimum requirement.

Members of the Blue Ribbon Committee, which advocates for those in our community with disabilities, spoke to council about how requiring this could limit and exclude candidates who might not have ability to drive.

The council approved to review this requirement with its legal department.

