Keller Williams and Webb County to hold R.E.D. Day Family Fair this Saturday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Keller Williams is partnering with Webb County to promote its second annual R.E.D. Day Family Fair, this Saturday at the LIFE Downs Pavilion.

The event will have free activities and games for kids and adults alike, and most importantly free food.

Keller Williams is one of the largest real-estate companies in the world and the company has been in Laredo for the past five years.

Since 2009 KW has been organizing RED Day where they close their doors to give back to the community by hosting a family fun event.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday May 6th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the LIFE Pavilion.

It’s free and open to the public.

