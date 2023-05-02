Laredo Chamber of Commerce to host annual golf tournament
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The Bola Blanca Chamber Classic will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Casa Blanca Golf Course.
Pre-Registration is on Friday, May 5, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The fee to enter is $150 per individual player or $300 per 2 person team (2-man scramble).
For registration information call (956) 722-9895 or visit laredochamber.com
