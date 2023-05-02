Shop Local
Laredo Police searching for suspect connected to city’s third homicide

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department needs your help locating the man believed to be connected to the city’s third homicide case.

Laredo Police say Jorge Luis Quevedo Olmos, 24, has an outstanding warrant for the murder of Jose Miguel Rosas Ventura, 40.

The incident was reported on Saturday at around 5 a.m. when police were called out to a stabbing at the Love’s Travel Stop located at the 100 block of Pinnacle Road.

When they arrived, they found a man with stab wounds.

Ventura was taken to a Laredo Hospital in critical condition where he later succumbed to his injures.

It’s believed that the victim and a relative were involved in an altercation that got out of hand.

If you have any information on Olmos’ whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

Laredo Police believe that he is out of the country.

