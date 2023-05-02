LVL 2 Gaming to hold Free Comic Book Day event Saturday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Calling all comic book men and women, a local business is inviting the comic community to celebrate Free Comic Book Day!

In celebration of free comic book day which takes place on the first day of May, LVL 2 Gaming will be celebrating with a whole slew of fun events at its business.

You can grab a free comic book at the door and visit the many local vendors selling all types of comic books and collectibles.

Jesus Moreno, the owner of LVL 2 Gaming says there will be plenty of games and contests for people of all ages to enjoy.

“We’re going to have a Super Smash Bros. Tournament, we’re going to be giving out stuff all day, pretty much every hour on the hour at the event, we’ll have food vendors, it’s going to be a nice thing for anybody that’s a collector or just a fan of the nerdy stuff”, said Moreno.

The event will take place this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at LVL 2 Gaming located at 2715 east Del Mar Boulevard, Suite A8.

It’s free and open to the public.

