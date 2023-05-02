Migrants camp out in the streets of El Paso

EL PASO, TX. (KGNS) - Hundreds of migrants have been sleeping in the streets of El Paso, Texas.

One location, outside a church has become a shelter housing between 120 and 130 people.

Father Rafael Garcia of Sacred Heart Church calls it a crisis saying he’s never seen this many migrants on the streets around his church.

Roughly 700 more people have gathered inside and outside a nearby shelter that usually serves the homeless.

The shelter’s deputy director said most of the migrants are Venezuelan Nationals, some of whom entered the U.S. legally and others illegally.

