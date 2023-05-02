Muggy day
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning warm and muggy in the low 70s with cloudy skies.
Today mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sun, a high of 87 and breezy at times.
Tonight not much of a change warm and humid a low of 71 with mostly cloudy skies.
Same situation for tomorrow, a high of 89, warmer and humid with mostly cloudy skies.
A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms return for Thursday and this weekend.
Friday through the weekend hot and humid conditions will persist with heat index values near 105 degrees .
Nighttime lows more mild and humid by Thursday through the weekend.
Have a great day.
