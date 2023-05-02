Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Muggy day

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning warm and muggy in the low 70s with cloudy skies.

Today mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sun, a high of 87 and breezy at times.

Tonight not much of a change warm and humid a low of 71 with mostly cloudy skies.

Same situation for tomorrow, a high of 89, warmer and humid with mostly cloudy skies.

A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms return for Thursday and this weekend.

Friday through the weekend hot and humid conditions will persist with heat index values near 105 degrees .

Nighttime lows more mild and humid by Thursday through the weekend.

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor of Laredo Dr. Victor Trevino has declared a state of disaster for the city following the...
Mayor Declares State of Disaster for Laredo
Laredo Police investigating fatal stabbing at truck stop
Laredo Police report third homicide case, fourth victim of 2023
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Teen girl injured after being hit by vehicle in south Laredo
Laredo Police operation nabs two arrests for street racing
Laredo Police operation nabs two arrests for street racing
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Muggy day
Muggy day
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Humid Gulf Air Returns This Week
Sunny and dry
Cool to hot
Cool to hot
Cool to hot