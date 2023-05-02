LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning warm and muggy in the low 70s with cloudy skies.

Today mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sun, a high of 87 and breezy at times.

Tonight not much of a change warm and humid a low of 71 with mostly cloudy skies.

Same situation for tomorrow, a high of 89, warmer and humid with mostly cloudy skies.

A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms return for Thursday and this weekend.

Friday through the weekend hot and humid conditions will persist with heat index values near 105 degrees .

Nighttime lows more mild and humid by Thursday through the weekend.

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.