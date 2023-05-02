Shop Local
Tecolotes hit the ground running this season

By Ryan Bailey
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been another great start to the season for the Tecolotes who are already racing out to the top of the Mexican League standings.

Los dos Laredos is on the road but they are hoping that doesn’t cool them down after a three game sweep this weekend on both sides of the border.

After dodging rain drops on Friday and taking a 12 inning marathon win over Aguascalientes, the next two games didn’t pose as much drama with the Laredo team bringing home the victory in both.

That puts them at six and two on the season which is a half game up on Monterrey for the top spot in the north division with Tabasco and Puebla in the south, also half a game worse than the Tecos.

Next up is an always interesting series, as Los Dos Laredo’s heads for Monclova and a three game series starting on Tuesday against the Acereros who are always in the playoff mix.

Then it will be a return home this weekend for a series against Puebla with games Friday and Saturday at UniTrade Stadium.

For more headlines. click here.

