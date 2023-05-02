Shop Local
TxDOT reminds drivers to be aware of motorcyclists on the road(KGNS)
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the spring weather in full bloom, more motorcycle riders take to the roadways across the state of Texas during the month of May. As a result of the rise in motorcycle traffic, May was declared Motorcycle Safety Month.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), across Webb County and the surrounding counties, there were 81 crashes that involved a motorcycle. Out of the 81 accidents, four drivers died and 23 were seriously injured.

Raul Leal with TxDOT shared that the state agency is launching its statewide Share the Road, Look Twice for Motorcycles campaign to help drivers keep some tips in mind as they get behind the wheel. “We want people to stay alert on the road, pay special attention at intersections, take extra care when making a left turn, and of course give motorcycles room for them to pass. Overall, stay back, slow down, and watch twice for motorcycles,” said Leal.

He added that it’s also important for motorcyclists to drive a motorcycle safely and follow all of the rules of the road.

