UISD opens student online registration for 2023-2024 school year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s that time of the year when local schools are gearing up for the new school year.

The United Independent School District (UISD) is ready to welcome new and returning students for their 2023-2024 school year.

UISD Director of Admissions Thelma Martinez said that so far, up to 39% of the students have already registered.

If a parent or guardian wants to register their children now, there are some documents they need on hand. “We look at various things. First of all, we do need a birth certificate. We do need a current ID of the parents, Social Security if they have them, proof of income, proof of residency, also their immunization records. That is for new students. If they are existing students then the process is a little bit easier, just the proof of income and the proof of residency will suffice and all that can be uploaded online,” said Martinez.

UISD said there is no deadline for the next school year’s registration. If parents or guardians are interested in registering their kids for the upcoming school year, you can click here.

In case a parent or guardian needs help registering their child, they can call 956-473-6349.

