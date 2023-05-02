Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

UISD opens student online registration for 2023-2024 school year

UISD reports spike in Covid and flu cases
UISD reports spike in Covid and flu cases(KGNS)
By Christian Del Rio
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s that time of the year when local schools are gearing up for the new school year.

The United Independent School District (UISD) is ready to welcome new and returning students for their 2023-2024 school year.

UISD Director of Admissions Thelma Martinez said that so far, up to 39% of the students have already registered.

If a parent or guardian wants to register their children now, there are some documents they need on hand. “We look at various things. First of all, we do need a birth certificate. We do need a current ID of the parents, Social Security if they have them, proof of income, proof of residency, also their immunization records. That is for new students. If they are existing students then the process is a little bit easier, just the proof of income and the proof of residency will suffice and all that can be uploaded online,” said Martinez.

UISD said there is no deadline for the next school year’s registration. If parents or guardians are interested in registering their kids for the upcoming school year, you can click here.

In case a parent or guardian needs help registering their child, they can call 956-473-6349.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating fatal stabbing at truck stop
Laredo Police report third homicide case, fourth victim of 2023
Mayor of Laredo Dr. Victor Trevino has declared a state of disaster for the city following the...
Mayor Declares State of Disaster for Laredo
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Teen girl injured after being hit by vehicle in south Laredo
Laredo Police operation nabs two arrests for street racing
Laredo Police operation nabs two arrests for street racing
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Man and woman accused of attempting to kidnap man at knifepoint
Man and woman accused of attempting to kidnap man at knifepoint
Migrants camp out in the streets of El Paso
Migrants camp out in the streets of El Paso
TxDOT reminds drivers to be aware of motorcyclists on the road
TxDOT reminds drivers to be aware of motorcyclists on the road
City of Laredo to limit resources on community events