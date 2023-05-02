Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

US Marshals Service still recovering from ransomware attack

The U.S. Marshals Service said ransomware affected one of its systems earlier this year.
The U.S. Marshals Service said ransomware affected one of its systems earlier this year.(Gray Media)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Marshals Service is working on updating a computer system hit by a ransomware attack earlier this year.

An agency spokesperson shared Monday that it will soon bring a new version of the system online with better security after, back in February, hackers hit a computer network used by the secretive marshals service unit known as the Technical Operations Group.

The group uses high-tech surveillance methods to track fugitives.

The agency said at the time that the affected computer system held “law enforcement sensitive information.”

The data included personal information of subjects of U.S. Marshals Service investigations and employees.

The U.S. Marshals Service said most critical tools related to the network “were restored within 30 days of the breach discovery.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor of Laredo Dr. Victor Trevino has declared a state of disaster for the city following the...
Mayor Declares State of Disaster for Laredo
Laredo Police investigating fatal stabbing at truck stop
Laredo Police report third homicide case, fourth victim of 2023
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Teen girl injured after being hit by vehicle in south Laredo
Laredo Police operation nabs two arrests for street racing
Laredo Police operation nabs two arrests for street racing
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

The man said he was walking with his wife through the Harbor Hills Golf Course in his...
Police: Man beaten with golf club on course
A father and son were rescued after being swept away from shore.
WATCH: Father and son rescued after being swept from shore
A white Kia is seen slamming into a parked school bus.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Vehicle crashes into school bus, hurting several people
A father and son were rescued after being swept away from shore.
Father and son rescued after being swept from shore