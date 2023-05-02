A Warm Humid Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Humid air from the gulf has returned with plenty of late night and morning clouds. Some clearing is likely each afternoon as drier air higher up stirs in, and mixes some of the low cloud away. As the boundary separating desert from gulf air air moves a little closer to the high terrain of northern Mexico, scattered showers may develop on the mountains each late afternoon beginning Thursday. There is a slight chance of a shower or thundershower crossing the river on any of the days beginning Thursday, I will watch the radars just in case.

