Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

A Warm Humid Week

By Richard Berler
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Humid air from the gulf has returned with plenty of late night and morning clouds. Some clearing is likely each afternoon as drier air higher up stirs in, and mixes some of the low cloud away. As the boundary separating desert from gulf air air moves a little closer to the high terrain of northern Mexico, scattered showers may develop on the mountains each late afternoon beginning Thursday. There is a slight chance of a shower or thundershower crossing the river on any of the days beginning Thursday, I will watch the radars just in case.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating fatal stabbing at truck stop
Laredo Police report third homicide case, fourth victim of 2023
Mayor of Laredo Dr. Victor Trevino has declared a state of disaster for the city following the...
Mayor Declares State of Disaster for Laredo
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Teen girl injured after being hit by vehicle in south Laredo
Laredo Police operation nabs two arrests for street racing
Laredo Police operation nabs two arrests for street racing
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Mostly cloudy and breezy at times.
Muggy day
Muggy day
Muggy day
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Humid Gulf Air Returns This Week
Sunny and dry
Cool to hot