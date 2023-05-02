Webb County Sheriff’s Office says it is ready for the end of Title 42

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Law enforcement agencies across the U.S./Mexico border are already in crisis mode as the end of Title 42 nears.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar shared his viewpoint on the possibility of a surge of migrants in Webb County once the public health policy expires. Sheriff Cuellar said that although the sheriff’s office is prepared and on standby if anything were to happen, he thinks we won’t see such dramatic scenes as those reportedly out of Brownsville or El Paso. ”I don’t foresee anybody crossing the border here in Webb County. I believe because of the cartels that control the area. I think migrants are going to go around to other border cities and maybe they will bus them over here, but we’re going to be prepared regardless,” said Sheriff Cuellar.

Sheriff Cuellar added that the Webb County Sheriff’s Office is ready to work with the city of Laredo to provide shelter for incoming migrants if it comes to that.

The sheriff’s office works closely with Border Patrol and other state and federal agencies through Operation Stonegarden. Operation Stonegarden handles border security issues and enhances national and state homeland security.

