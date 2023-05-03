City of Laredo proclaims May as Mental Health Awareness Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo is proclaiming May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

On Wednesday, May 3, at City Hall Chambers several Laredo and Webb County officials came together to highlight the importance of mental health.

Officials with the city’s health department said there are resources available to those who may need them like the program Juntos for Better Health.

One more element that is crucial to keeping your mental health in tip-top shape is having a support system to speak to and hobbies. Dr. Richard Chamberlain, the health department director said, “Physical activity is extremely important to maintain a quality and healthy lifestyle, in order to ensure a long healthy prognosis investing into physical activity, into a moderate physical activity for 30 minutes a day such as bike riding helps to provide you the best quality of life.”

Those interested in learning more about the resources available to those struggling with a mental health illness can call 956-795-4900.

