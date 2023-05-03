Cloudy and humid

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning isolated to scattered showers coming from Mexico, in the low 70s .

Today mostly cloudy with peaks of sun , a high of 89 with east south east winds.

Tomorrow warmer and humid in the 90s and mostly cloudy .

Thursday the Storm prediction center has much of south Texas under a marginal risk for severe weather, while the NW portions of Webb and la Salle counties are in a slight risk .

If storms do form, the main threats would be hail and strong winds.

By Friday into early next week hot and humid conditions with heat index values from 102 to105.

Nights and mornings will be warmer and humid in the upper 70s .

Have a great day.

