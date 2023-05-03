Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Cuellar pushes for cooperation between U.S. and Mexico amid migration surge

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar is urging a bilateral cooperation between the U.S. and Mexico amid the surge in migration.

In statement Cuellar said, “Large migrant populations will present public/migrant safety challenges that will impact local border communities as well as CBP port operations that facilitate legitimate trade and travel.”

Cuellar goes on to say that binational coordination of resources and efforts will significantly establish order and safety in our border communities.

This comes nearly one week before Title 42 is set to expire.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo man killed in rollover accident on Loop 20 and Havana
Laredo man killed in rollover accident on Loop 20 and Havana
Man and woman accused of attempting to kidnap man at knifepoint
Man and woman accused of attempting to kidnap man at knifepoint
Laredo International Airport
New changes coming to Laredo International Airport
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Jury selection underway for former agent accused of killing partner and child
Laredo Police investigating fatal stabbing at truck stop
Laredo Police searching for suspect connected to city’s third homicide

Latest News

Webb County Sheriff’s Office to recognize outstanding deputies
Webb County Sheriff’s Office to recognize outstanding deputies
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Hotter Weekend, Slight Shower Chances
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Female bikers invite Laredo community to Saturday event
Female bikers invite Laredo community to Saturday event
Laredo man killed in rollover accident on Loop 20 and Havana
Laredo man killed in rollover accident on Loop 20 and Havana