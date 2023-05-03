Cuellar pushes for cooperation between U.S. and Mexico amid migration surge

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar is urging a bilateral cooperation between the U.S. and Mexico amid the surge in migration.

In statement Cuellar said, “Large migrant populations will present public/migrant safety challenges that will impact local border communities as well as CBP port operations that facilitate legitimate trade and travel.”

Cuellar goes on to say that binational coordination of resources and efforts will significantly establish order and safety in our border communities.

This comes nearly one week before Title 42 is set to expire.

