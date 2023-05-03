Fatal Accident reported on Loop 20 in front of Pla-Mor

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A major traffic accident has occurred overnight at loop 20 going southbound in front of Pla Mor.

That area at the moment is closed. Crash team investigators are still on scene investigating. All southbound lanes from international are closed until further notice.

Please seek an alternative route if this is part of your daily commute. We will have more information as it becomes available.

