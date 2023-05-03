Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Fatal Accident reported on Loop 20 in front of Pla-Mor

By Jose Gonzalez
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A major traffic accident has occurred overnight at loop 20 going southbound in front of Pla Mor.

That area at the moment is closed. Crash team investigators are still on scene investigating. All southbound lanes from international are closed until further notice.

Please seek an alternative route if this is part of your daily commute. We will have more information as it becomes available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and woman accused of attempting to kidnap man at knifepoint
Man and woman accused of attempting to kidnap man at knifepoint
Laredo International Airport
New changes coming to Laredo International Airport
Laredo Police investigating fatal stabbing at truck stop
Laredo Police searching for suspect connected to city’s third homicide
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Jury selection underway for former agent accused of killing partner and child
Laredo Police investigating fatal stabbing at truck stop
Laredo Police report third homicide case, fourth victim of 2023

Latest News

Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
A Warm Humid Week
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Additional funding could be coming to Laredo Health Department
2% increase in funding for Laredo Health Department proposed
UISD reports spike in Covid and flu cases
UISD opens student online registration for 2023-2024 school year