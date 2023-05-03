Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Female bikers invite Laredo community to Saturday event

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The first Saturday in May is known as International Female Ride Day. It’s a day that celebrates women motorcycle riders.

In Laredo, a group of women is not only promoting the day but raising awareness on motorcycle safety. For the past 17 years, Elsa Zarate has been promoting the day by inviting other women to ride on Saturday...

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, 562 motorcycle riders were killed in motor vehicle crashes in Texas in 2022. That is an 8% increase over the previous year.

Zarate asks drivers to be mindful of motorcyclists on the road. “We invite you to grab your motorcycles and go all the way with us, no matter the destination. The important thing is to be seen and represented. This has been happening every year and it’s grown into a commemorative event,” said Zarate.

Also on Saturday, May 6, the women invite the motorcycle community to the Harley Davidson store for a Cinco de Mayo event that is happening from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo man killed in rollover accident on Loop 20 and Havana
Laredo man killed in rollover accident on Loop 20 and Havana
Man and woman accused of attempting to kidnap man at knifepoint
Man and woman accused of attempting to kidnap man at knifepoint
Laredo International Airport
New changes coming to Laredo International Airport
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Jury selection underway for former agent accused of killing partner and child
Laredo Police investigating fatal stabbing at truck stop
Laredo Police searching for suspect connected to city’s third homicide

Latest News

Webb County Sheriff’s Office to recognize outstanding deputies
Webb County Sheriff’s Office to recognize outstanding deputies
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Hotter Weekend, Slight Shower Chances
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Female bikers invite Laredo community to Saturday event
Female bikers invite Laredo community to Saturday event
Laredo man killed in rollover accident on Loop 20 and Havana
Laredo man killed in rollover accident on Loop 20 and Havana