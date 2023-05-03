Female bikers invite Laredo community to Saturday event

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The first Saturday in May is known as International Female Ride Day. It’s a day that celebrates women motorcycle riders.

In Laredo, a group of women is not only promoting the day but raising awareness on motorcycle safety. For the past 17 years, Elsa Zarate has been promoting the day by inviting other women to ride on Saturday...

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, 562 motorcycle riders were killed in motor vehicle crashes in Texas in 2022. That is an 8% increase over the previous year.

Zarate asks drivers to be mindful of motorcyclists on the road. “We invite you to grab your motorcycles and go all the way with us, no matter the destination. The important thing is to be seen and represented. This has been happening every year and it’s grown into a commemorative event,” said Zarate.

Also on Saturday, May 6, the women invite the motorcycle community to the Harley Davidson store for a Cinco de Mayo event that is happening from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

