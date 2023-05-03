Shop Local
Hotter Weekend, Slight Shower Chances

By Richard Berler
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The boundary separating desert air to the west and gulf air to the east will move further east in northern Mexico during the next several days. This will help focus the development of scattered showers or thundershowers further east over the heated high terrain of Mexico, and I will watch the radars each evening for the slight chance that a scattered shower could survive to cross the Rio Grande on some of the evenings coming up. The chances are slight, perhaps a little more likely Thursday and Sunday evening as ripples in the upper level wind flow move by.

